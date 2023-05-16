RAPID CITY, S.D. - U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) introduced the Wounded Knee Massacre Memorial and Sacred Site Act which takes steps to protect the land believed to be the killing site of the Wounded Knee Massacre.
This act will protect the land, making sure it stays untouched and sacred. The act will place the land into a Restricted Fee Status.
"Our bill would make sure that this land is preserved as a memorial site, not subject to state or federal taxation and is free from other infringements that may degrade that site," Johnson said. "These are important protections and it's been an honor to work with the tribes, hopefully, to make sure that we can get this done this year."
Restricted fee status lets the tribes own the land (outright) and keep protections in place like restrictions on alienation and taxation from any state or local government.
Johnson has been working with both the Oglala Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribes who previously purchased the land in September 2022.
According to the bill, the land will be continued to be owned by both tribes, "subject to civil and criminal jurisdiction of the Oglala Sioux Tribe." It also can't be sold without the consent of Congress and both tribes.
In September 2022, both tribes purchased the field where an old trading post was located. On Oct. 21, 2022, the tribes signed a covenant that stated the property will be held and maintained as a memorial and sacred site without any development.
"America is the greatest nation that has ever been, but we're not perfect," Johnson said. "I think part of becoming a more perfect union is being thoughtful about the mistakes that we have made. The Wounded Knee Massacre, it was a bad day in American history, but by memorializing this site, I think we put that day in a context and make it more likely that our country will be even better in the future."
There will be a land survey done by the Secretary of Interior within the next year to understand the exact legal boundaries before the land is moved into the Restricted Fee Status.