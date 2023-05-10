RAPID CITY, S.D. - Halfway through National Travel and Tourism Week, Governor Kristi Noem and tourism industry members took part in a news conference at Reptile Gardens Wednesday.
Beforehand, Governor Noem got a closer look at a few of the animals there, even holding a baby alligator and a snake.
Along with the governor, Jim Hagen, South Dakota secretary of tourism; John Brockelsby, public relations director of Reptile Gardens; Michelle Thomson, president of the Black Hills & Badlands Tourism Association; and Caleb Arceneaux, CEO of Liv Hospitality also spoke during the conference.
"That's what's so special about bringing families here and bringing people here by the millions is that when they come. They don't just get to see our sights and our sounds, they also get to meet our people," Gov. Noem said. "And that's what makes people want to be here and make more and more memories here. Many of them in recent years have decided to pick up their families and move as well because they've appreciated the way of life and the quality of life that we do have."
While there, she also announced a new grant, the Tourism Advertising Promotion Program or the TAPP Grant. With hopes to have all the details finished in early July, it's a competitive grant program that tourism-related businesses can apply for to supplement their marketing. This includes businesses like attractions, tourism-related festivals and fairs, chambers of commerce and visitor bureaus.
A few statistics from last year, 14.4 million people visited South Dakota and spent $4.7 billion which officials say saves residents money that they don't have to pay in taxes.
Governor Kristi Noem
Jim Hagen, South Dakota Secretary of Tourism
"Really what we want to focus on is making grants available to tourism-related businesses, attractions, tourism-related festivals and fairs to the Commerce Convention, visitors bureaus just to supplement their marketing. So whatever they happen to be marketing, this is a supplemental grant that will hopefully allow them to do a little bit of extra work."
Hagen says that there is no matching grant, it's a cash grant and will likely range from $500 to around $10,000. How many grants they award will largely depend on how many applications they get and the size of the requests. In total, they'll have between $200,000 and $250,000 for the grants.
"We're just putting the finishing touches on the parameters of the program. But we're excited, getting this supplemental money out there to help others who already have marketing money that they just need a little extra push to promote whatever it is they're promoting. You provide $500 to a smaller business or attraction or community, and that's a lot of money. And $1,000 is a lot of money. So we hope to get a lot of applications and I hope to disperse those statewide and to just a variety of applicants."
Marketing is where the money will be spent which can be a range of things. It could be a digital social media ad, supplement state television buys, or news station ads.
John Brockelsby, public relations director of Reptile Gardens
Brockelsby welcomed the crowd to Reptile Gardens while saying they were honored to have Secretary Hagen and Governor Noem there for the press conference. He also then explained a little bit about the history of Reptile Gardens.
"Reptile Gardens is a business that started in 1937. So this is our 86th year. In answer to your question, I was not here when it opened. We had very humble beginnings. We just had a little tiny building that was up on the end of Skyline Drive, and this is what we've grown into. So we're very happy. It's an unusual business, [the] reptile business, especially in South Dakota. I get comments all the time. I was at a family business conference over in Sioux Falls, and I was talking to a fellow, Dick Muth who has started Muth Electric. And Dick says, 'Johnny, I know you got a great business out there. I got to be honest, I've never been there because I absolutely hate snakes.' And I said, 'Well, Mr. Muth, a lot of people hate snakes, but I got to be honest with you, they've been awfully good to my family.'"
Michelle Thomson, president of the Black Hills & Badlands Tourism Association
Thomson says that $1.8 billion is spent in South Dakota and tourism supports over 20,000 jobs in the area.
"The industry and business, like Reptile Gardens, provide quality of life and great entertainment for our locals. 2023 is looking to be an incredible tourism year. All of our businesses are getting open for the season and they're getting ready to provide the best possible customer service for the millions of visitors that we're going to be hosting this year. We know that we don't do this alone. We survive and we work with the state to accomplish this."
She was glad that the governor visited the Black Hills and hopes she stops by some other places in the area. Gov. Noem shared that she was planning on going to the Cosmos later Wednesday.
Caleb Arceneaux, CEO of Liv Hospitality
Arceneaux shared three things with the crowd at the news conference, focusing mainly on what to keep in mind.
"First, we can never forget that our industry is the front door to economic development. You go to a place, an investor, a developer, will come and visit our great state and they decide to invest here. So never forget that we are that front door to economic development. We play a vital role in that effort. Secondly, our industry provides incredible employment opportunities and there's a misnomer out there that we're a low-paying industry. That is not true. We are a career-based industry. We have great jobs, high-paying jobs, and many of them don't require a college degree. So we need to make sure we remember that and we encourage people to continue to join our industry. It's the number one industry here in western South Dakota. Number two in the state. We matter and we can't forget that we need to toot our own horn sometimes.
"The third thing, we value personal responsibility and freedom. Thanks to Governor Noem's administration, the grit of the South Dakota tourism industry, we made it through the last three years. Governor Noem and her policies and her approach to personal responsibility allowed our industry to survive. There are a lot of businesses in our industry that did not across the country. So I want to thank Governor Noem and I want to thank everyone within the state. And I want to thank this great industry for the grit they showed and [for] persevering through that. So let's not forget to embrace those freedoms that we get to enjoy here in South Dakota, which is the best in the country. I would ask you all to warmly welcome the millions of visitors we're about to host here in the Black Hills, South Dakota, and let's make sure they want to come back to see us again."