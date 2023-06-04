Custer State Park shared the following information:
"Great news from the Trails Crew!
There is no longer ice in Sunday Gulch and the trail is officially open! Make sure to plan a trip to explore this amazing area. For those who don’t know Sunday Gulch is a wonderful 4+ mile hike near Sylvan Lake.
Be warned though, this trail does earn itself a strenuous rating due to scrambling up and down stream-covered rocks. Make sure to have a plan and prepare before you strap on your boots and explore the Custer State Park trails!"
For more information on Custer State Park's trails, click here.