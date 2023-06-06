BOX ELDER, S.D. - This one is going to the dogs. No, really it is.
The Box Elder's Summer Community Nights present Dog Night. A fun night of dog vendors, dog treats, live music by Flannel, cotton candy, food trucks, bouncy castles, and more! Dress your dog up for a chance to win some Paws-itively great prizes!
Dog Night will take place on June 20 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Box Elder's City Hall.
They are still looking for pet vendors such as groomers, vet clinics, pet boutiques, animal non-profits, and more. You can sign up here.