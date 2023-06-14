RAPID CITY, S.D. - Montana Dakota Utilities (MDU) officials notified City officials of a gas leak at the intersection of Main Street and Jackson Boulevard. Southbound traffic on Jackson Boulevard is restricted to one lane. MDU officials anticipate crews will complete repairs to the gas line within the next two to three hours.
Gas leak reported at Main and Jackson Boulevard
NewsCenter1 Staff
