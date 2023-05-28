Central Graduation

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City Central High School held their graduation at Summit Arena Sunday, May 28. Many air horns were blown and much confetti was shot, but what people will remember most are the moments where they connected with a loved one. Check out these pictures from the ceremony. If you would like to watch graduation, scroll to the bottom of the page. 

Tags

Tyler Mathieson was born and raised in the Black Hills. Tyler loves to perform. Between standup comedy, improv and acting, he finds himself in front of a crowd often. He even met his wife while performing “A Christmas Carol.”