The Meade County Sheriff's Office posted the following on its Facebook:
ATTENTION BIGHORN LOOP/CHIMNEY CANYON RESIDENTS
This late morning, the MCSO helped several other law enforcement agencies with the search for a wanted individual from North Dakota. Ambrose Williams, 38 of Newell SD, (seen below) is wanted on a felony warrant out of North Dakota, for Domestic Violence, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
Williams and another subject led law enforcement on a short pursuit, into that area. Although a tremendous amount of resources were assigned to the effort, Williams was not located. We are confident Williams was able to secure a ride from someone who helped him leave the area.
Any resident in the area with video or surveillance footage that may show Williams or the other subject, is encouraged to call the MCSO at 605.347.2681.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Williams, is encouraged to call 911, and notify LE immediately. Williams should not be approached at this time.
If anyone is considering helping Williams or allowing him to hide, we would kindly remind you:
SDCL 22-3-5 Accessories to crime
A person is an accessory to a crime, if, with intent to hinder, delay, or prevent the discovery, detection, apprehension, prosecution, conviction, or punishment of another for the commission of a felony, that person renders assistance to the other person. There are no accessories to misdemeanors.
The term, render assistance, means to:
(1) Harbor or conceal the other person;