RAPID CITY, S.D. - For over two decades Rapid City's Front Porch Coalition has run a program called Local Outreach Suicide Survivors Team (LOSS). In June 2023, in an effort to enhance and streamline services, the decision was made to merge the LOSS Team and survivor of suicide support services with Rapid City's Journey On, dissolving the Front Porch Coalition.
About the Local Outreach Suicide Survivors Team (LOSS)
The LOSS Team program provides support for those who have lost someone to suicide.
Rich Braunstein, executive director for Journey On, describes LOSS as "a national model of postvention, which means engaging with the survivors of suicide after a death has occurred. It's all about being there for those families and friends and the community after such a difficult event and to provide any resources, to provide support to let people know that they're not alone. The program has an immediate response focus so we'll correspond with the Sheriff's Department or with the Police Department after death by suicide."
About Journey On
Journey On is a program that was formed in 2019 that assists law enforcement and provides outreach services within Rapid City. Braunstein believes that Journey On has made a positive impact on the local community. "I think that the greatest impact we have is on the relationships we have with the relatives that we serve in the street. Our primary focus has been on the housing community, providing support services, making sure that they understand what resources are available to improve their quality of life. We also take a very long-term approach with the relatives that we work with. So, if someone's not ready for help right away we want to build a trusting relationship with them so that they know that when they are ready that we're here with them and we're going to do what we can to work with them in the long term. If it's getting some healthcare resources met in the short term or even a bottle of water on a hot day, some shelter, anything we can do to improve their quality of life." Said Braunstein. "I'd like to say that the impact has been on improving [the] quality of life for some of our more vulnerable community members, our relatives on the street."
Merging the organizations
Braunstein doesn't like to say that the Front Porch Coalition is dissolving but rather the organizations are just merging. "The programs are really merging with our organizations, I mean, it's kind of saying that they're dissolving. It's not something that they plan to do. They would have continued on for the next 20 years. They've been in Rapid City serving Pennington County and surrounding counties for 20 years. It was not their plan. They were not having problems sustaining their organization. The merger is really one that just makes sense for both organizations. So we share a space, we share good relationships, we share similar values." Braunstein continues, "But the two organizations have had to have separate administrative staffs, separate boards of directors. These overlapping services created an opportunity for us to combine for efficiency so that we can put out the most resources we can into the programs directly. So, in a sense, this is really a consolidation of administrative structures. So, it's kind of hard to just describe it as the Front Porch Coalition is dissolving. That's really not an accurate, it is legally, technically, but it's not an accurate description of what we're doing. We're joining the program so that we can share administrative leadership. We can share boards of directors. We can advance the culture of both programs in the best way possible."
According to Braunstein, the LOSS Team's protocols will remain the same, "The LOSS Team before the merger is the same LOSS Team. After the merger, the protocols, and the response practices, are unchanged. 100% the same. We'll try to improve upon the model of all of our programming as we grow as an organization. But this merger does not disrupt anything that has come before. It'll only be focused on strengthening it and we've let everybody know all of our resource partners at the Sheriff's Department and Police Department and the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board and other programs that have engagement in this area of service, that our services are just going to remain the same without any disruption."