RAPID CITY, S.D. — From an updated log cabin to a natural-light-lover's paradise, these are two of the most recent homes to hit the real estate market in Rapid City.
Learn more about these homes below:
23808 Anna Court — Listed for $595,000
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Size: 2,102 sq. ft.
Acreage: 0.5 acres
Year built: 2018
This home, listed by Jeremy Kahler of Keller Williams Realty Black Hills SP is nestled in the desirable Hart Ranch Community. Its highlights include a large entry way that leads into a sunny living room with wood floors, a gas fireplace and large windows. The home comes complete with a chef's kitchen with quartz countertops and an island, as well as a spa-like owner's suite tucked away for privacy. A three-car tandem garage with an added workshop space and covered Trex deck rounds out the home.
4608 Nonanna St. — Listed for $495,000
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Size: 2,353 sq. ft.
Acreage: 1.18 acres
Year built: 1976
This log home, listed by John Kerstiens of Battle Creek Agency, sits on a 1.18-acre wooded lot minutes from Red Rocks Golf Course and Sheridan Lake. It comes with a heated, oversized two-car garage, and has fireplaces on each level to keep the home cozy in the winter months. When it warms up, enjoy the two large decks located at the front and the back of the home.
