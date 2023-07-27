SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Thursday morning, Governor Kristi Noem announced that the "Freedom Works Here" workforce recruitment campaign is partnering with Live Fast Motorsports to sponsor a NASCAR stock car. The campaign has attracted over 300 million views, with more than 3,500 applicants from all states looking to move to South Dakota.
“The momentum of ‘Freedom Works Here’ isn’t slowing down – and so our efforts will not slow down,” said Governor Noem. “In fact, they’re about to get a lot faster. I’m talking up to 200 miles per hour fast.”
The #78 Chevy Camaro will represent the campaign, racing to support South Dakota small businesses and highlight the state's opportunities. Driver BJ McLeod expressed excitement about promoting the message of Freedom Works Here and the state's workforce initiatives.
“We appreciate what South Dakota is doing for their people through workforce initiatives while providing a beautiful state to build the American Dream. I look forward to partnering with them and spreading the message of Freedom Works Here,” said McLeod.
Live Fast Motorsports welcomes Freedom Works Here as a partner for Richmond and Bristol of the 2023 season.