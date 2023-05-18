RAPID CITY, S.D. - In partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, Black Hills Energy held its annual tree giveaway on Thursday, May 18. The event featured a wide variety of trees, including both evergreens and deciduous species.
Beyond enhancing the visual appeal of an area, trees offer numerous benefits. When strategically planted, they can contribute to improved energy efficiency in homes. Trees serve as natural sources of shade during the summer, reducing the need for excessive cooling, and act as windbreaks in the winter, helping to shield homes from cold gusts.
The tree giveaway has been a recurring event, and there are no indications of it stopping anytime soon.
According to Marc Eyre, Vice President of Operations at Black Hills Energy, "This has been going on for about nine years, since 2014. And over that period of time, we've given over 10,000 trees across our company. So we typically have about 200, 200 plus trees away each year."
Black Hills Energy urges individuals planning to plant trees to contact 811 at least two business days in advance. This important step ensures that underground utilities are marked, preventing any accidental damage. Additionally, it is essential to survey the area above the intended planting location to ensure no power lines are nearby, ensuring the safety of both individuals and the electrical infrastructure.