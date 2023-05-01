RAPID CITY, S.D. – In recognition of Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Monument Health Dermatology staff will be offering free skin cancer screenings in Rapid City and Spearfish, as part of the annual Melanoma Monday event.
- Monument Health Dermatology at 550 East Colorado Blvd. in Spearfish will offer screenings on Monday, May 1, from 5:30 - 7 p.m. Call 605-717-8860 to schedule a screening.
- Monument Health Dermatology at 4150 Fifth St. in Rapid City will offer screenings on Monday, May 15, from 6 - 7:45 p.m. Call 605-755-5700 to schedule a screening.
Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association. More than 5 million cases are diagnosed each year with melanoma being the most serious kind of skin cancer.
Skin cancer is one of the most preventable forms of cancer and is highly treatable when detected early. Long sleeve shirts and broad brimmed hats, in combination with sunscreen, can protect against the ultraviolet radiation that causes skin cancer.