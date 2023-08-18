SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Joshua Westenkirchner, a resident of Harrisburg, South Dakota, has been found guilty of two counts of simple assault involving a prison inmate. Westenkirchner, who worked as a correctional officer at the state prison in Sioux Falls, was convicted by a Minnehaha County jury following a two-day trial. The verdict was reached this week. However, he was acquitted of one count of simple assault and one count of aggravated assault.
South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley expressed his stance on the matter, stating, "The conduct in this case should not and has not been tolerated. It is an isolated incident of one individual that should not reflect on those correctional officers that serve their positions with respect." He also extended his appreciation to the investigators, Assistant Attorneys General, and the jurors for their dedication to upholding justice in this case.
The incident in question took place on March 14 and 15, 2022. The 42-year-old Westenkirchner was indicted by a Minnehaha Grand Jury on December 22, 2022. The State Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a thorough inquiry into the incident, and the Attorney General's Office handled the prosecution of the case.