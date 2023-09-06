HORSE THIEF LAKE, S.D. – An estimated 200 guests attended the 16th Annual Experience the Outdoors Day at Horse Thief Lake in the Black Hills.
The event gives adults with disabilities a chance to take part in outdoor activities.
Stephen Keegan with the U.S. Forest Service said, “What we’ve been told by some of the organizations in the area, there’s not very many opportunities for adults with disabilities. So this is a way that we can give back to the community and provide a fun day where folks get to experience the outdoors.”
The event is hosted by the forest service and their concessionaire – Forest Recreation Management Inc. It is returning after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic and workers are happy to see its return.
Ty Gerbracht, operations manager for Forest Recreation Management Inc.
“My favorite part is seeing the enjoyment in our guests' faces – the smiles – just being out on a beautiful day like today and it’s not something they get to do every day.”
Cade Campbell is an adult with disabilities, he used to regularly attend the event. This year he is working the event as a seasonal employee with the forest service.
He says people should take the opportunity to attend the event he has enjoyed for years, “If you guys want to experience a really fun day and have a lot of good times and lasting memories, this would be a good event to come to. We have fishing, face painting, and we’re here to help you guys have a good day.”
The event also featured Smokey Bear, a table where guests could feel different animal fur, an amphibian and reptile booth, and live music.
Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Box Elder Job Corps, Custer State Park, South Dakota, State Game, Fish and Parks, and several local businesses and organizations all worked to make the event happen.