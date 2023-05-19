This is an undated photo of Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown. Brown was an All-America at Syracuse in 1956 and NFL Rookie of Year in 1957. He also led the NFL in rushing 8 times, 8-time All-Pro in 1957 to 1961 and 1963 to 1965, 3-time MVP in 1958,1963 and 1965 with Cleveland, ran for 12,312 yards and scored 126 touchdowns in just 9 seasons. (AP Photo)