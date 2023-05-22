RAPID CITY, S.D. - City crews began the process of planting over 24,000 flowers in city parks and entrance areas on Monday, May 22. The crew started at Halley Park and will continue to plant their way through the parks throughout the next couple weeks.
The flowers being planted are from the city's greenhouse, and John Berglund, city greenhouse specialist, explains the process, "It starts back in November, December where we plan kind of what flowers we want to put in the gardens. And then we get our orders in, we get our seeds in. We start growing our seeds in February and these particular flowers we're putting out right now are grown from seeds right in our greenhouse. We tend to them and nurture them and get them nice and big and ready to grow. Then we bring them out here and line out the gardens and start planning."
When it comes to choosing what flowers to plant, Berglund tries to change things up year by year.
"I like to change different flowers to different gardens, different colors, maybe try to do a little bit of different schemes. The biggest thing for me is big flowers, big colors. So, especially here in Halley Park where people are driving by, they can just see the colors and enjoy them as they drive by." Berglund continues, "I think the flowers bring beauty to the city and our visitors and our residents can come out and enjoy our parks."