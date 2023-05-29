FF Taps

RAPID CITY, S.D.--  For the third year in a row Fleet Farm had Memorial Day buglers at all of its stores honoring fallen soldiers. Taps Across America is presented in partnership with Taps for Veterans. Founded by a retired Air Force bugler in 2020, Taps Across America replaced other celebrations canceled by the pandemic. More than 10,000 buglers here and across the nation joined in a simultaneous playing of taps.

Fleet Farm has been a part of the tradition since the beginning. Fleet Farm Sales Manager Timothy Rathman says, "With communities and stuff that we reach out, especially with Ellsworth Air Force Base here. We do have a large military presence and Fleet Farm is based on, you know, American standards."

The Fleet Farm stores in Rapid City and Sioux Falls began playing taps at 3 PM Mountain Time. They were joined by all 48 stores in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

