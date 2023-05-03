PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in honor of former State Representative Marie C. Ingalls. She served in the South Dakota State Legislature from 1987-1992.
Memorial services for former Rep. Ingalls will take place at 11:00 am on May 7, 2023, at the Faith Community Center, 204 N Main St, Faith, SD, followed by a celebration of life at 2:00pm at Bethel Lutheran Church, 419 Main St S, Faith, SD.