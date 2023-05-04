RAPID CITY, S.D.– Regardless of the season, the threat of skin cancer never goes away as long as there is sunlight in any form. And as warmer weather moves into the Black Hills region, health professionals are reminding people to protect themselves against skin cancer. Dermatologist Dr. Maren Gaul explains more.
What is skin cancer?
Skin cancer refers to the abnormal growth of skin cells on the body, especially due to sun exposure. For people, there are two types that show up the most: basal and squamous cell cancer. "Basal cell cancers are the most common types of skin cancers, and they're probably the least invasive as far as your future," Dr. Gaul said. This type of skin cancer tends to come from hair follicles. "They do not metastasize unless people are very ill, or old and immunosuppressed." She further explains that basal cell cancers tend to also be seen in young adults and frequent users of tanning booths, appearing as pimple-like or scaly red areas on the surface of the skin. "Squamous cell cancers come from the keratinocytes in your skin," she added. "But they have been UV-damaged and they start to grow. They usually start to look like non-healing, red–sometimes itchy spots as well."
What is melanoma?
Melanoma is a form of skin cancer that originates from melanocytes in the skin, which are responsible for skin pigment, or color. It is often presented in the form of dark spots on the skin. When identifying a possible case of melanoma, the acronym "ABCDE" is usually good to know and stands for the following:
A–Asymmetry: The sides of the growth are uneven
B–Border–: There is no curve or line, irregular shape
C–Color: Look to see if the color is different all throughout the area
D–Diameter: Examine how big the area is
E–Evolving: Examine how fast it is changing
Dr. Gaul says that if you suspect a skin abnormality could be cancerous, pay attention mostly to how it is evolving. "Watch for something that is an 'ugly duckling'. It doesn't fit in with anything else," she said. "Or if you have something that might be changing, not healing, tender, itchy– that kind of thing."
Does it only affect the skin?
No. According to Dr. Gaul, skin cancers are more treatable the earlier they are detected. In the case of something like melanoma, however, more damage can be done the longer it is left untreated. As it spreads, the cancer can affect vital organs such as the lungs or the brain, and cause severe side effects such as difficulty breathing or changes in behavior. "Melanoma specifically is rated according to how deep it is. If it is let to grow longer, you can get more of an invasive depth, which really will change your outcome, and your procedures as well," she explained. "Because once it is a certain depth, we need to check lymph nodes and potentially have further follow-ups more often and consider medication to treat it if it has metastasized to other organs."
Is skin cancer preventable?
Yes. Skin cancer is preventable. Applying sunscreen to exposed skin and wearing garments such as wide-brimmed hats and long-sleeved shirts are proven to be the most effective steps in prevention. For the sunscreen, however, make sure to only use products labeled SPF 50 or above to get the most protection for parts of the body that are in the sunlight. Dr. Gaul says that the most common area for cases of skin cancer to appear is in the face and that while sunscreen is a good thing to have, the best protection is clothing.
What should I do if I think I might have skin cancer?
The best thing to do, if you have been watching an area on your skin closely and suspect it could be something, is to get it looked at by a medical professional. Monument Health in Rapid City will have screenings for the public free of charge on May 15 at their dermatology office at 4150 Fifth Street. Screenings will go from 6:00 to 7:45 p.m., but will only be available for people making the appointments in advance. To schedule an appointment, call Monument Health at (605) 755-5700.