RAPID CITY, S.D. In order to increase parking for an upcoming baseball tournament Rapid City's yard waste site at Fitzgerald Stadium is closing for a little more than a week.
This isn't new as the Common Council approved the temporary closure earlier in June for Post 22 to host it's annual Firecracker Tournament. The disposal site at Fitzgerald will be removed on Wednesday until July 6.
Yard waste can be dropped off at the city landfill as well as the disposal site at West Boulevard North. The Fitzgerald drop off site is scheduled to reopen to the public July 7.