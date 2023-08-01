RAPID CITY, SD – The Rapid City Arts Council announces First Friday Downtown Art Walk on Friday, August 4 from 5–8 PM. This recurring community event in Downtown Rapid City started in June and continues on the first Friday of every month through September.
Downtown Art Walk happens throughout the downtown area. In this self-guided art experience, participants will explore interactive creative activities at each of the destinations they stop at along the way. From live music to workshops and painting – it’s an event the public will not want to miss.
There are now 19 participating businesses, galleries, and cultural venues on this year’s Art Walk. They include Alex Johnson Mercantile, Art Alley, Art House,, Black Hills Vinyl, Canvas 2 Paint, Celtic Connections, Dakota Drum Co., Dandelion Bouquet, Dahl Arts Center, Elements of South Dakota, Garbage Tale Vintage, Melissa Wood Art Gallery, Pure Fox, Suzie Cappa Art Center, Tusweca Gallery, and Ugly Graffiti. Newly added: B Sharp Cut Co., Firehouse Brewing, and The Coupe.
Each of the 19 destinations will offer interactive activities on August 4. Examples of the special activities include:
Art Alley: Community mural painting; “Ignitor” reception with muralist Logan Beert
Black Hills Vinyl: Dye your own disc with Black Hills Disc Golf
Dahl Arts Center: Meet and greet with artists Susan Turnbull and Susan Drey
Suzie Cappa Art Center: Live demonstration with Mark Zimmerman, BOGO art sale
Pure Fox: Permanent Jewelry with Valiant Vice
Canvas 2 Paint: Planted Soap Cutting Pop-up
The Coupe: Jeremy Quick Trio
Garbage Tale Vintage: 13th Seat Herbal Project Pop-up Painting with Natural Inks
Celtic Connections: Mike Lemay & Enya Wallace Live Music
For more information or to become a participating artist or destination, click here.