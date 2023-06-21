RAPID CITY, S.D. – Fireworks are a mainstay in July 4th celebrations and every year bright displays can be seen – and heard – going off in neighborhoods across the country, including some areas that don’t allow fireworks, such as within Rapid City limits or in the Black Hills National Forest.
Brendyn Medina is the public information officer for the Rapid City Police Department. He said, “It’s an issue that we deal with every year. We actually bring on – typically we bring on extra folks around the time fireworks are being discharged, to serve as extra bodies out there, responding specifically to fireworks calls.”
Medina says illegal fireworks are one of the department’s most common service calls this time of the year and anyone caught could face a fine of up to five 500 dollars or 30 days in jail. He encourages people to know what the law is where they are and to enjoy their fireworks legally and safely.
Safety is a big concern when it comes to fireworks. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks were responsible for around 2600 injuries last year, almost half of those were caused by sparklers.
Tessa Jaeger is the public information officer for the Rapid City Fire Department. She said, “A lot of injuries that we see happen to hands and fingers, about 30 percent, and then the other percentage is usually around your legs, even 15 percent is your eyes.”
Jaeger says it’s important to protect yourself. Wear appropriate eye protection, supervise small children, leave duds alone for a while, and make sure to douse used fireworks in a bucket of water.
The owners of fireworks stores also want people to celebrate legally and safely.
Tom Skoog is the owner of big fireworks. He said, “Fireworks, they’re fun but you’ve gotta be careful because they can be dangerous. Some real simple rules are little kids shouldn’t be lighting fireworks – at least not unsupervised. Never lean over a firework. Don’t ever assume that it’s out, cause you never know.”
Skoog says alcohol and fireworks don’t mix. He says each of the municipalities has its own rules about fireworks and it’s important to know what is or isn’t allowed.
Fireworks become available for local sale on June 27. A link to fireworks laws in Pennington County, as well as a list of public fireworks displays, are available on the Pennington County Website.