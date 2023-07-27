RAPID CITY, S.D. – New research finds that South Dakota is the third-best state in the nation to start a limited liability company (LLC).
The research was conducted by Venture Smarter a small business advice company based out of Cincinnati, Ohio
An LLC is a business structure that allows individuals or partners to run a company as a separate legal entity, and it can be the first step in starting a small business.
Tom Johnson is the CEO & President of Elevate Rapid City. He says, “When you create an LLC you’re usually creating it to start a company and you’re also protecting yourself from liability. So I think that speaks to South Dakota's ability to create businesses. It speaks to our ability to have entrepreneurs start companies here and it also speaks to our robust laws and tax structure.”
The ranking was based on factors like the cost to start an LLC, the annual fees required to maintain it and the tax environment of the state. Johnson also notes that the same laws that attract trust companies to the state also provide protections for LLC members.
He says, “You have a lot less red tape in South Dakota. I know the governor has made that a big priority for her and we agree. It’s easier to start a business here. You can start a business here in a day, in South Dakota, whereas if you’re trying to start a business in New York or someplace else, it’s gonna take you sometimes up to a month.”
South Dakota has no corporate or individual income tax for the state and startup fees for an LLC amount to around 200 dollars. New York holds the second worst spot, start-up fees are nearly ten times that of South Dakota and annual fees can exceed $1000.
Johnson says, “An LLC is really good, again, if you want to be taxed like an individual but you also want the protection of a corporation and I think that's something that a lot of businesses can benefit from, whether it’s a brewery, or a consulting business, or a manufacturer.”
He says attracting small businesses can be a big help in fueling the local economy as it presents more options to shop locally and an LLC can be a good option for people starting out.