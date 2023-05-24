Wilson Courts

RAPID CITY, S.D.--  Rapid City will soon have a dedicated spot for one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. Work is underway to convert the Wilson Park tennis courts into pickleball courts. Crews are resurfacing the courts and painting new lines for the new sport. Some tennis and basketball courts in the city have lines painted for pickleball but Wilson Park will be the first city-owned area dedicated to the sport.

The size of the area at Wilson Park made it the ideal choice for this project. Rapid City Parks & Recreation Landscape Designer Melissa Petersen says, "It was a relatively contained space, you know, a small spot to try it out, basically. We know that there will be a lot of demand for pickleball and we didn't want to take over one of our larger tennis facilities."

Work on the pickleball courts is expected to wrap up sometime in early June. There will be six courts in all at Wilson Park.

 

Tags

Chief Photographer

Dave Kidd was born in Rapid City but spent a good chunk of his life living in several different states while his father served in the United States Air Force. During this time, he also lived in Turkey for a little more than two years (1989-1991) where he was able to experience the people and culture. Around 1996, Dave’s family moved back to Rapid City to be closer to family and has lived here ever since, becoming a 2000 graduate of Stevens High School.

In 2004 Dave began his career in media as photojournalist in Rapid City. Over his 12-year career he has covered stories all over the Hills ranging from human interest pieces to breaking news. In 2015 he joined the NewsCenter1 team as a photojournalist and in the spring of 2016 accepted the position of assignment editor. In the fall of 2019 Dave accepted a new roll in the position of Chief Photographer with NewsCenter1.

During his spare time, Dave enjoys taking trips to the Black Hills National Forest for a scenic drive or hike with his wife Autumn and daughter Ella. Dave also enjoys doing landscape and nature photography.

 