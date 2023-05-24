RAPID CITY, S.D.-- Rapid City will soon have a dedicated spot for one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. Work is underway to convert the Wilson Park tennis courts into pickleball courts. Crews are resurfacing the courts and painting new lines for the new sport. Some tennis and basketball courts in the city have lines painted for pickleball but Wilson Park will be the first city-owned area dedicated to the sport.
The size of the area at Wilson Park made it the ideal choice for this project. Rapid City Parks & Recreation Landscape Designer Melissa Petersen says, "It was a relatively contained space, you know, a small spot to try it out, basically. We know that there will be a lot of demand for pickleball and we didn't want to take over one of our larger tennis facilities."
Work on the pickleball courts is expected to wrap up sometime in early June. There will be six courts in all at Wilson Park.