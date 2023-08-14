STURGIS, S.D. - The "Rally Tally" is a series of statistics released by the Sturgis Police Department of the calls and violations that they see during the 10 days of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
As we close out the 2023 Rally, there are some large differences in the numbers from 2022.
The biggest difference that can be seen is that traffic arrests rose from 184 instances in 2022 to 265 in 2023 an increase of 44 percent.
Parking citations fell from 159 instances to 119 a decrease of 25 percent.
Here are the full statistics from the Sturgis Police Department.