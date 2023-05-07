RAPID CITY, S.D. - Construction at the intersection of Omaha Street and LaCrosse Street is one step closer to completion. Starting Monday, the south half of the intersection will open up, while the north half will close down, marking the beginning of the last phase of the project. The project involves a complete reconstruction of the intersection with new underground utilities, cement pavement, sidewalks, and new traffic signals with pedestrian signal controls.
During the second phase, traffic on Omaha will be moved to the eastbound lanes, with one lane in each direction. Turning northbound onto LaCrosse from Omaha or southbound onto LaCrosse from the westbound lane on Omaha will not be possible. The project is scheduled to be completed on August 4. Drivers are advised to follow the posted speed limits and traffic signs for the duration of the construction to ensure everyone's safety.