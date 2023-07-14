SPEARFISH, S.D. - The Festival in the Park, organized by The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center of Spearfish, is a highly anticipated summer event that has earned its reputation as one of the largest outdoor arts and music festivals in the upper Midwest.
Celebrating its 45th year, the Festival in the Park is gearing up to be an extraordinary event filled with creativity, community, and cultural delights. With close to 200 vendors, including 18 food vendors, this festival attracts artists and artisans from all corners of the country, making it a truly diverse and vibrant gathering.
Casey Hibbert, Festival in the Park coordinator, expresses excitement about the event, highlighting the unique nature of the Festival in the Park. Hibbert notes that their favorite part is witnessing the collective effort that transforms the festival space into a sprawling showcase. Veteran vendors who have been participating for over two decades bring their expertise to the forefront, skillfully setting up their tents and creating a captivating sea of artistry.
"My favorite part is seeing everybody come together as a team and just watching this space unfold into this massive festival," said Hibbert. "Just watching all the vendors who've been coming for 20 plus years, just know exactly what they're doing, putting everything up, and then it just becomes this amazing sea of tents, it's kind of a cool sight to see."
The variety of vendors is a testament to the festival's inclusive approach. Visitors can explore a myriad of offerings, including metalwork, jewelry, woodworking, homemade dog treats from Farmer Tillies, yard ornaments, photography and much more. Every piece showcased is handmade or artisanal, ensuring a selection of exceptional craftsmanship and artistic expression.
This public event welcomes everyone to participate and experience the vibrant atmosphere. On the opening night, a $5 wristband provides access to the festival and serves as a fundraiser for The Matthews Opera House, supporting their programs and upkeep. The festival extends throughout the weekend, with Saturday and Sunday offering free admission to all attendees.
So, why should people come out to the Festival in the Park? The answer lies in the abundance of artistic treasures and the joyous ambiance that permeates the event. Whether you are an art enthusiast, enjoy meeting new people, savoring delicious food or immersing yourself in live music, this festival has something for everyone.
The musical lineup alone is worth the visit, featuring local talents like Adda Boyd and Dear John Doe. Additionally, the festival caters to families, offering a range of activities for children. From aerialists to circus performances, face painting to balloon artistry, there is an array of entertainment to engage and inspire the younger festival-goers.
The festival's schedule is as follows:
- Friday, July 14: Vendors Open 4 pm – 8 pm
- Saturday, July 15: Vendors Open 9 am – 7 pm
- Sunday, July 16: Vendors Open 10 am – 4 pm