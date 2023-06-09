RAPID CITY, S.D. - A Felony Warrant has been issued for Lee Smith for the following offense: Aggravated Assault Against Law Enforcement.
Smith is a white male. Born in 1948, he would be 74 years of age at the time of this publishing, approximately 5’11” tall, 190 pounds, blonde/gray with hazel eyes.
Lee Smith was last known to be in the Pennington County and surrounding areas.
If you observe this subject or have any knowledge of his whereabouts, please do not approach. Please contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at 605-394-6117, the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131 or the nearest law enforcement agency if you have any information which would result in the arrest of this individual.