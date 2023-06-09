RAPID CITY, S.D. - A Felony Parole Warrant from South Department of Corrections has been issued for Jason Daniel Miller for the following offenses: Parole Absconder on original charge of Assault on Law Enforcement.
Miller is a white male. Born in 1979, he would be 44 years of age at the time of this publishing, approximately 5’09” tall, 193 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Jason Daniel Miller has been seen in the Rapid City around the East North Street area.
If you observe this subject or have any knowledge of his whereabouts, please do not approach. Please contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at 605-394-6117, the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131 or the nearest law enforcement agency if you have any information which would result in the arrest of this individual.