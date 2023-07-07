RAPID CITY, S.D. - A Felony Bench Warrant has been issued for Steve Allen Tucker charging him with Possession of a Firearm with a prior felony drug conviction and impersonation to deceive law enforcement. Tucker also has multiple misdemeanor warrants for petty theft, and obstructing officer, jailer or firefighter.
Tucker is a white male, born in 1976, he would be 47 years old at the time of this publishing. Approximately 6’02” tall, 230 pounds, grey hair with brown eyes.
Tucker is last known to be in or around Rapid City, South Dakota.
If you observe this subject or have any knowledge of his whereabouts, please do not approach. Please contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at 605-394-6117, the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131 or the nearest law enforcement agency if you have any information which would result in the arrest of this individual.