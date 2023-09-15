RAPID CITY, S.D. - Authorities have issued a felony warrant for Keynan Nathaniel Collins for the offense of Probation Violation, stemming from the original charge of Aggravated Assault by Choking.
Collins is described as a Native American male and 28 years old. He stands at approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has red hair with brown eyes.
Collins was last known to be in the Rapid City, Pennington County, South Dakota areas.
If you come across this individual or possess any information regarding his whereabouts, it is strongly advised not to approach him. Instead, please contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at 605-394-6117, the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131, or the nearest law enforcement agency.