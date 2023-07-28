RAPID CITY, S.D. - Zachariah Lee Franzen is the wanted for multiple (9) Felony Warrants. These warrants have been issued for 5 counts of Forgery, 2 counts of Identity Theft, 2 counts of Possession of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Eluding, Hit and Run Accident, 2 counts of Distribution/Manufacture Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Controlled Substance, and 2 counts of Petty theft.
- Name: Zachariah Lee Franzen
- Gender: Male
- Ethnicity: White
- Height: Approximately 5'07"
- Weight: 180 pounds
- Hair color: Gray
- Eye color: Hazel
- Last known location: Rapid City
If you happen to spot Zachariah Lee Franzen or possess any information regarding his whereabouts, it is essential not to approach him. Instead, please contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at 605-394-6117, the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131, or the nearest law enforcement agency.