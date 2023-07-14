RAPID CITY, S.D. - Authorities have issued a felony warrant, along with a misdemeanor warrant and a South Dakota Department of Corrections warrant, for Robert Wayne Whiteplumejanis. The warrants are related to charges of Grand Theft, Child Support, and Absconding from an original charge of Robbery.
Whiteplumejanis, a 37-year-old Native American male born in 1986, is approximately 6'00" tall and weighs around 250 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known location is in the Rapid City, Pennington County, South Dakota area.
Law enforcement agencies are advising the public not to approach Whiteplumejanis if spotted. Instead, individuals with any information about his whereabouts are urged to contact the Pennington County Sheriff's Office at 605-394-6117, the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131, or the nearest law enforcement agency. Providing information that leads to his arrest is greatly appreciated.