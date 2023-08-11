RAPID CITY, S.D. - Authorities have issued multiple felony warrants for Antonio Michael Dreamer, who is facing charges of Grand Theft and Aggravated Eluding of Law Enforcement. In addition, Dreamer is the subject of several misdemeanor warrants, all related to Petty Theft.
Antonio Michael Dreamer, a 37-year-old Native American male born in 1986. Standing at approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 230 pounds, Dreamer has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in or around Rapid City, South Dakota.
Members of the public are advised not to approach Dreamer if he is sighted, but rather to provide information on his whereabouts. Anyone with knowledge about Dreamer's location is urged to contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at 605-394-6117, the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131, or the nearest law enforcement agency.