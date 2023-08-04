RAPID CITY, S.D. - Authorities have issued a Felony Bench Warrant for Kelan Cole Gesinger, charging him with first Degree Burglary and Habitual Criminal offenses. Additionally, Gesinger is also subject to a second Felony Bench Warrant for Possession of Controlled Drug/ Substance and Unauthorized ingestion of Controlled Drug or Substance.
Gesinger is a 34-year-old white male born in 1989, approximately 6'03" tall, weighing 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be in or around Rapid City, South Dakota.
If you have any information about Gesinger's whereabouts, do not approach him. Instead, please contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at 605-394-6117, the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131, or the nearest law enforcement agency to aid in his arrest.