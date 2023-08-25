RAPID CITY, S.D. - Authorities have issued multiple felony warrants for Daniel Lee Hurley, who is wanted for several offenses including failing to update/register his address as a sex offender, possession of controlled substances (methamphetamine), and impersonating to deceive law enforcement.
Hurley, a 25-year-old Caucasian male born in 1997, stands at approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 155 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. His last known location was in the Rapid City area of Pennington County, South Dakota.
If you come across Daniel Lee Hurley or possess any information regarding his whereabouts, it is advised not to approach him directly. Instead, please contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at 605-394-6117, the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131, or the nearest law enforcement agency. Sharing information that could lead to his arrest is of utmost importance.