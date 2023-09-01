RAPID CITY, S.D. - Michael Leon Martin is the subject of multiple felony warrants for several serious offenses. The charges include Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Residing within a Community Safety Zone as a Sex Offender, Abuse or Cruelty to a Minor Under Age 7, and two counts of Aggravated Assault related to domestic violence.
According to Pennington County Sheriff's Office, Martin is a 33-year-old Indian male born in 1990. He is described as approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 250 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known location was in the Rapid City area of Pennington County, South Dakota.
Despite ongoing efforts, Michael Leon Martin has managed to elude apprehension. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is issuing this alert as a reminder to the community to promptly contact law enforcement if they have any information about Martin's whereabouts.
If you happen to spot Michael Leon Martin or possess knowledge of his location, it is crucial not to approach him directly. Instead, please contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at 605-394-6117, the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131, or the nearest law enforcement agency.