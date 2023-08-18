RAPID CITY, S.D. - An arrest warrant for a felony charge of Aggravated Child Abuse has been issued for Wesley Cole Weston. Weston, a 23-year-old Native American male born in 2000, is the subject of the warrant. He stands approximately 6 feet tall and weighs around 205 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
Weston was last known to be in or around Rapid City, South Dakota. Additionally, he is familiar with Pine Ridge, South Dakota, and is known to frequent that area.
If you come across Wesley Cole Weston or possess information about his current location, it is advised not to approach him directly. Instead, please make contact with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at 605-394-6117, the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131, or the nearest law enforcement agency.