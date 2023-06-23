PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - Law enforcement officials have issued felony and misdemeanor warrants for Dillon Russell Wilson, who is sought in connection with various offenses. The warrants include two counts of Murder in the First Degree, Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin), three counts of Methamphetamine possession, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, two counts of Simple Assault, and Impersonation to Deceive Law Enforcement.
Wilson, a 20-year-old Native American male, was born in 2003 and is described as approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has been reportedly sighted in the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota.
Law enforcement officials urge the public to refrain from approaching Wilson if spotted. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Pennington County Sheriff's Office at 605-394-6117, the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131, or the nearest law enforcement agency to aid in the apprehension of the individual.
Brandon Comes Flying
Updated
Jun 20, 2023
Comes Flying, age 42, left his community assignment in Rapid City April 27, 2023 without authorization and failed to return to the Rapid City Minimum Center at the scheduled time.
Comes Flying is a Native American male. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He is serving sentences from Hughes County for possession of a controlled substance and forgery.
If you see Comes Flying or know of his whereabouts, please contact law enforcement immediately.
Failure to return to custody following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.
Brandon Witt
Updated
Jun 20, 2023
Witt, age 40, is a white male. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 275 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Witt left a community service work assignment in Sioux Falls without authorization October 1, 2021.
Witt is serving a sentence for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance from Bennett County.
If you see Witt or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.
Failure to return to custody following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Taksim Neziroski
Updated
Jun 20, 2023
Neziroski, age 71, was reported missing from his community service job site on the Human Services Center campus in Yankton on October 29, 2021. A blue-grey 2002 Buick LeSabre with license number 7A5664 has been reported missing from a parking lot on the HSC campus.
Neziroski is a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.
Neziroski is serving a 10-year sentence with 6 years suspended for grand theft out of Codington County, a 5-year sentence with 4 years suspended for 3rd-degree burglary out of Lawrence County and a 10-year sentence with 9 years suspended for grand theft out of Lawrence County.
If you see Neziroski, please contact law enforcement immediately.
Victor Dotson
Updated
Jun 20, 2023
Dotson was placed on escape status after leaving the Yankton Community Work Center May 2, 2018 without authorization.
Dotson is a white male, age 31. He is 6 feet one and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Dotson is currently serving multiple sentences for drug crime convictions out of Clay County.
If anyone sees Dotson or knows of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.
Jeremiah Stands
Updated
Jun 20, 2023
Stands left the Rapid City Community Work Center on July 27, 2017 to search for work release employment but failed to return at the appointed time. Escape procedures were enacted and law enforcement was notified.
Stands, age 38, is Native American. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 285 pounds. He is serving a 5-year sentence with 2 years suspended for a fourth offense of DWI out of Tripp County.
Anyone who sees Stands or knows of his whereabouts should contact local law enforcement immediately.
Failing to return to custody following an assignment or temporary leave constitutes second-degree escape, a class 5 felony, and is punishable by a maximum of five years in prison. South Dakota Codified Law 22-11A-5 states that any person who conceals any prisoner knowing that the prisoner has escaped is guilty of a Class 5 felony.
Phillip Black Bear
Updated
Jun 20, 2023
Black Bear failed to return to the Rapid City Minimum Unit on January 25, 2013 following a job search for work release employment.
Black Bear, age 44, is a Native American male. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 225 pounds.
He is currently serving two concurrent 9-year, 9-month sentences for vehicular homicide out of Mellette County.
Anyone who sees Black Bear or knows of his whereabouts should contact law enforcement immediately.