Dillon Russell Wilson

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - Law enforcement officials have issued felony and misdemeanor warrants for Dillon Russell Wilson, who is sought in connection with various offenses. The warrants include two counts of Murder in the First Degree, Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin), three counts of Methamphetamine possession, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, two counts of Simple Assault, and Impersonation to Deceive Law Enforcement.

Wilson, a 20-year-old Native American male, was born in 2003 and is described as approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has been reportedly sighted in the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

Law enforcement officials urge the public to refrain from approaching Wilson if spotted. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Pennington County Sheriff's Office at 605-394-6117, the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131, or the nearest law enforcement agency to aid in the apprehension of the individual.

Related: