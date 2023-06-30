RAPID CITY, S.D. - A Felony Arrest Warrant has been issued for Trevor Joseph Cunningham charging him with a Probation Violation with the underlying charge of Possession of Controlled Drug or Substance. Cunningham also has multiple misdemeanor warrants for resisting arrest, intentional damage to property, petty theft, and no driver’s license.
Cunningham is a white male, born in 1996, he would be 27 years old at the time of this publishing. Approximately 5’10” tall, 150 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes.
Cunningham is last known to be in or around Rapid City, South Dakota.
If you observe this subject or have any knowledge of his whereabouts, please do not approach. Please contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at 605-394-6117, the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131 or the nearest law enforcement agency if you have any information which would result in the arrest of this individual.