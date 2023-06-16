RAPID CITY, S.D. - A felony arrest warrant has been issued for Austin Michael Bennett, who faces multiple charges including Possession of a Controlled Substance, Intentional Damage to Property, Aggravated Eluding Law Enforcement, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Public cooperation is crucial in bringing this individual to justice.
DESCRIPTION OF SUSPECT:
- Name: Austin Michael Bennett
- Gender: Male
- Race: Caucasian
- Age: 26 years old
- Height: Approximately 5'07" (170 cm)
- Weight: Approximately 155 pounds (70 kg)
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Blue
- LAST KNOWN LOCATION: Rapid City, South Dakota
WARNING: DO NOT APPROACH THE SUSPECT
If you encounter Austin Michael Bennett or possess any information regarding his whereabouts, law enforcement strongly advises against approaching him. Please promptly contact the authorities to report any observations or details that may lead to his arrest.
FOR REPORTING INFORMATION:
Pennington County Sheriff's Office: 605-394-6117
Rapid City Police Department: 605-394-4131