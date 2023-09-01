RAPID CITY, S.D. – September 1 was National Food Bank Day and the start of Hunger Action Month for Feeding South Dakota, the state’s only food bank in Rapid City, Pierre, and Sioux Falls.
Staff members and hundreds of volunteers work year-round to try and help address state-wide food insecurity – something Feeding South Dakota officials say has as much to do with access as money.
Kimberly Wallace, western volunteer coordinator for Feeding South Dakota said, “We have huge pockets of food deserts in our state and it is access to food that is difficult for a lot. We serve a lot of people in Martin and Porcupine, Lemmon, Buffalo Gap, Buffalo – areas that don't have access to a grocery store on a consistent basis.”
Feeding South Dakota supports several programs to address food insecurity. Two of the most well known efforts are the backpack program, which provides more than 1,500 meals to school kids each week during the school year, and the mobile food vans that first appeared during the pandemic and moved the organization away from static pantries.
Wallace said, “The mobile distribution came about just out of necessity, it was a way to get food out into the community, but once we started doing it we realized the benefit of switching from a pantry – where people come and shop – and doing a mobile distribution is we’re able to get further out into the communities.”
Feeding South Dakota gets its food from individual donations and food drives run by local businesses. They also work with national retailers like Walmart to help meet community demand.
Wallace says the organization has only 13 full time staff members and rely heavily on their volunteers to support the organization.
She added, “For us to operate just our standard operation, we need about a hundred to a hundred and twenty volunteers a week, to cover our mobile distributions, packing boxes and administrative work. There’s all sorts of ways volunteers support us.”
She says volunteerism spikes this time of year because of Thanksgiving and Christmas but they need new volunteers all year long. More information about donating and volunteering at Feeding South Dakota is available at Feeding South Dakota’s website.