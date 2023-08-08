WASHINGTON D.C. - The FBI's Most Wanted list is a list of the most dangerous and hard-to-find criminals in the United States. The FBI creates this list to ask the public for help in catching these criminals. The list includes people who have committed serious crimes like murder, kidnapping, and terrorism. By sharing the list with the public through TV, radio, newspapers, and the internet, the FBI hopes that regular people will keep an eye out and provide information that can lead to the arrest of these criminals.
Being on the Most Wanted list makes it more likely for these criminals to be caught because more people are aware of their crimes and can report any sightings or tips to the authorities. It also serves as a warning to other criminals that they could end up on the list too if they commit serious offenses. The list encourages cooperation between different law enforcement agencies and has been successful in helping the FBI catch many dangerous criminals over the years, making communities safer.
Currently there are 9 individuals listed on the Most Wanted List. There was one more, however Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez was arrested in Mexico City in January of 2023.
Here are the FBI's Most wanted fugitives.
Name: Alexis Flores
Aliases: Mario Flores, Mario Roberto Flores, Mario F. Roberto, Alex Contreras, Alesis Contreras
Date(s) of Birth Used: July 18, 1975, July 18, 1982, September 15, 1980, July 17, 1982 Place of Birth: Honduras Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Height: 5'4" Weight: 130 to 140 pounds Build: Slim Complexion: Light Sex: Male Race: White (Hispanic) Occupation: Handyman Nationality: Honduran
Scars and Marks: Flores has scars on his forehead and right cheek.
Reward: The FBI is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of Alexis Flores.
Remarks: Flores has ties to Honduras.
Caution: Alexis Flores is wanted for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old girl in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The girl was reported missing in late July of 2000, and was later found strangled to death in a nearby apartment in early August of 2000.
SHOULD BE CONSIDERED ARMED AND EXTREMELY DANGEROUS
Name: Arnoldo Jimenez
Aliases: Arnoldo Gimenez, Arnoldo Rochel Jimenez
Date of Birth: February 19, 1982 Place of Birth: Texas Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Height: 6'0" Weight: 200 to 225 pounds Sex: Male Race: White (Hispanic) Nationality: American
Reward: The FBI is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to the arrest of Arnoldo Jimenez.
Remarks: Jimenez may have fled to Durango, Mexico, specifically in the area of Santiago Papasquiaro. He may also frequent Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico. He has previously resided in Chicago, Illinois.
Caution: Arnoldo Jimenez is wanted for allegedly killing his wife on May 12, 2012, the day after their wedding. He allegedly stabbed his wife to death in his black, four-door, 2006 Maserati, then allegedly dragged her body into the bathroom tub of her apartment in Burbank, Illinois. Jimenez was charged with first-degree murder by the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, and a state warrant was issued for his arrest on May 15, 2012. A federal arrest warrant was issued by the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, on May 17, 2012, after Jimenez was charged federally with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
SHOULD BE CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS
Name: Omar Alexander Cardenas
Date of Birth: March 23, 1995 Place of Birth: California Hair: Dark Brown Eyes: Brown Height: Approximately 5'6" to 5'7" Weight: Approximately 240 to 300 pounds Sex: Male Race: White (Hispanic) Nationality: American
Reward: The FBI is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to the arrest of Omar Alexander Cardenas.
Remarks: Cardenas often has a beard and wears prescription glasses.
Caution: Omar Alexander Cardenas is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of a man that occurred on August 15, 2019, in a large outdoor shopping center in Sylmar, California, immediately next to Los Angeles. It is alleged that he fired several rounds from a semi-automatic handgun at the victim, striking him in the head and causing his death. A local arrest warrant was issued for Cardenas on April 3, 2020, in the Superior Court of Los Angeles County after he was charged locally with murder. A federal arrest warrant from the United States District Court, Central District of California, was issued for Cardenas on September 2, 2021, after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
SHOULD BE CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS
Name: Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias
Aliases: Alexander Mendoza, Yulan Andony Archaga Carias, “Porky”
Date(s) of Birth Used: February 13, 1982, January 21, 1982 Place of Birth: San Pedro Sula, Cortes, Honduras Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Height: 5'5" Weight: 160 pounds Sex: Male Race: White (Hispanic) Nationality: Honduran
Reward: The United States Government is offering a reward of up to $5,000,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias.
Remarks: Archaga Carias is believed to only speak Spanish.
Caution: Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias is charged federally in the Southern District of New York with racketeering conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and possession and conspiracy to possess machine guns. As the alleged leader of MS-13 for all of Honduras, Archaga Carias allegedly controlled MS-13 criminal activity in Honduras and provided support and resources to the MS-13 enterprise in Central America and the United States with firearms, narcotics, and cash. Archaga Carias is also allegedly responsible for supporting multi-ton loads of cocaine through Honduras to the United States and for ordering and participating in murders of rival gang members and others associated with MS-13. This case is being investigated as part of Joint Task Force Vulcan.
SHOULD BE CONSIDERED ARMED AND EXTREMELY DANGEROUS
Name: Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel
Alias: Bhadreshkumar C. Patel
Date of Birth: May 15, 1990 Place of Birth: Kantrodi Ta Viramgam, Gujarat, India Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Height: 5'9" Weight: 165 pounds Sex: Male Occupation: Employee of donut shop Nationality: Indian
Reward: The FBI is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to the arrest of Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel.
Remarks: Patel was last known to be in the Newark, New Jersey, area.
Caution: Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel is wanted for allegedly killing his wife by striking her multiple times with an object while they were both working at a donut shop in Hanover, Maryland, on April 12, 2015. A local arrest warrant was issued in the District Court of Maryland for Anne Arundel County on April 13, 2015, and Patel was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and dangerous weapon with intent to injure. A federal arrest warrant was issued in the United States District Court, District of Maryland, Baltimore, Maryland, on April 20, 2015, after Patel was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
SHOULD BE CONSIDERED ARMED AND EXTREMELY DANGEROUS
Name: Wilver Villegas-Palomino
Aliases: Carlos El Puerco, El Puerco, Wilver Villegas, Wilver Palomino
Date of Birth: October 21, 1981 Place of Birth: Curumani, Colombia Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Height: Approximately 5'7" to 5'9" Weight: Approximately 190 pounds Sex: Male Race: White (Hispanic) Nationality: Colombian Languages: Spanish
Reward: The United States Department of State's Narcotics Rewards Program is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Wilver Villegas-Palomino.
Caution: Wilver Villegas-Palomino is a ranking member of the National Liberation Army (ELN) and is wanted for drug-trafficking activities for the ELN Northeastern War Front in the Catatumbo region of Colombia and in Venezuela. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Villegas-Palomino in the United States District Court, Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, on February 13, 2020, after he was charged with narco-terrorism, international cocaine distribution conspiracy, and international cocaine distribution.
SHOULD BE CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS
Name: Alejandro Rosales Castillo
Aliases: Alexandro Castillo, Alex Castillo, Alejandro Rosales, Alejandro Castillo, Alejandro Rosales-Castillo, Alejandro Rosalescastillo
Date of Birth: November 26, 1998 Place of Birth: Arizona Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Height: 5'6" Weight: Approximately 180 to 190 pounds Sex: Male Race: White (Hispanic) Nationality: American Languages: English, Spanish
Reward: The FBI is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of Alejandro Rosales Castillo.
Remarks: Castillo's last known residence was in Charlotte, North Carolina. He has ties to Phoenix, Arizona. Castillo was seen crossing into Mexico and may reside in San Francisco de los Romo, Aguascalientes, or Pabellón de Arteaga, Aguascalientes. He also may have traveled to the Mexican states of Guanajuato or Veracruz. He may wear his hair short and shaved on the sides.
Caution: Alejandro Rosales Castillo is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of a co-worker in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2016. The female victim’s vehicle was located at a bus station in Phoenix, Arizona, on August 15, 2016. On August 17, 2016, the victim’s body was located in a wooded area in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, with a gunshot wound to the head.
SHOULD BE CONSIDERED ARMED AND EXTREMELY DANGEROUS
Name: Ruja Ignatova
Aliases: Dr. Ruja Ignatova, Ruja Plamenova Ignatova, Ruja P. Ignatova, "CryptoQueen"
Date of Birth: May 30, 1980 Place of Birth: Bulgaria Hair: Dark Brown to Black Eyes: Brown Sex: Female Race: White Languages: English, German, Bulgarian
Reward: The FBI is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to the arrest of Ruja Ignatova.
Remarks: Ignatova is believed to travel with armed guards and/or associates. She may have had plastic surgery or otherwise altered her appearance.
Caution: Ruja Ignatova is wanted for her alleged participation in a large-scale fraud scheme. Beginning in approximately 2014, Ignatova and others are alleged to have defrauded billions of dollars from investors all over the world. Ignatova was the founder of OneCoin Ltd., a Bulgaria-based company that marketed a purported cryptocurrency. In order to execute the scheme, Ignatova allegedly made false statements and representations to individuals to solicit investments in OneCoin. She allegedly instructed victims to transmit investment funds to OneCoin accounts in order to purchase OneCoin packages, causing victims to send wire transfers representing these investments. Throughout the scheme, OneCoin is believed to have defrauded victims out of more than $4 billion.
Ignatova served as OneCoin's top leader through October 2017. On October 25, 2017, Ignatova traveled from Sofia, Bulgaria, to Athens, Greece, and may have traveled elsewhere after that. She may travel on a German passport to the United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, Germany, Russia, Greece, and/or Eastern Europe.
On October 12, 2017, Ignatova was charged in the United States District Court, Southern District of New York, and a federal warrant was issued for her arrest. On February 6, 2018, a superseding indictment was issued charging Ignatova with one count each of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud; Wire Fraud; Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering; Conspiracy to Commit Securities Fraud; and Securities Fraud.
Name: Donald Eugene Fields II
Aliases: Don Fields, Donald Eugene Fields Jr., Eugene Fields
Date of Birth: July 9, 1964 Place of Birth: Kentucky Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Height: 6'0" to 6'4" Weight: 219 to 235 pounds Sex: Male Race: White Occupation: Tree trimmer, Former resale shop owner, Independently sold used cars Scars and Marks: Fields II has a scar on his chest, his groin, his left calf, on both legs, and both knees. He also has a tribal print tattoo on his right shoulder.
Reward: The FBI is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to the arrest of Donald Eugene Fields II.
Remarks: Donald Eugene Fields II was last known to reside in Franklin County, Missouri. He has family in Missouri and Kentucky. He is known to visit casinos and has traveled to Florida in the past.
Caution: Donald Eugene Fields II is wanted for the alleged sex trafficking of at least one child in Missouri between approximately 2013 and 2017. It is alleged that he knowingly attempted to recruit, entice, harbor, transport, provide, obtain, maintain, patronize, and solicit a person whom he believed was under the age of 18 years and would be caused to engage in a commercial sex act.
On December 8, 2022, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Donald Eugene Fields II in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, St. Louis, Missouri, after being charged with Sex Trafficking of Children.
SHOULD BE CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS