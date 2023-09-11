CHEYENE CROSSING, S.D. - A two vehicle fatal crash occurred on Friday night, 3 miles south of Cheyenne Crossing.
The identities of those involved are being withheld pending family notification.
According to early information, a 2021 Polaris 925cc was towing a 2013 Polaris Razor, which wasn't working. The 925cc had a 30-year-old male driver and a 30-year-old male passenger. The Razor was driven by a 35-year-old male, with a 26-year-old male passenger.
Both vehicles were going around a left curve, but the Razor veered off, hit a tree, and rolled down an embankment, ending up on its side.
The 35-year-old male driver of the 2013 Polaris Razor sustained fatal injuries in the crash. None of those involved were wearing helmets.
The 26-year-old male passenger of the 2013 Polaris Razor was taken to Monument Health Rapid City with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.