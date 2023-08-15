RAPID CITY, S.D. - On August 11 at around 12:05 a.m., police were dispatched to the parking lot of 2721 Canyon Lake Drive for a report of an unconscious female.
On arrival, police located several bystanders performing CPR on a juvenile female. Police continued emergency life-saving measures until a medical unit arrived. The female was transported to the hospital. After speaking to witnesses, police learned the incident occurred after the juvenile female climbed on top of a pickup that was driving erratically in the parking lot. At one point, the juvenile fell from the hood of the vehicle and became unresponsive.
On August 12, law enforcement was notified that the female died at the hospital as a result of her injuries. The deceased is identified as 15-year-old Sarah Erickson of Rapid City. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by the RCPD’s Critical Accident Reconstruction Team (CART).