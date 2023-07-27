HOT SPRINGS, S.D. - Fall River Sheriff's Office announced Thursday, July 27 that Jeannie Schweigert has been located alive.
Schweigert was reported as missing by FRSO on July 18 and she had allegedly walked away from her car the day before. The car had been parked on private property and when Schweigert was away, the car was towed. Schweigert's ID and cell phone were found in the car.
FRSO thanked the following organizations for assisting in the search:
- Custer County SD Search & Rescue
- Pennington County Search and Rescue
- Hot Springs SD Volunteer Fire Department
- Hot Springs Police Department
- South Dakota Wildland Fire