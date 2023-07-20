UPDATE JULY 20 - The search for Jeannie Schweigert, a missing woman last seen in Hot Springs on July 17, is ongoing with the assistance of Custer County Search and Rescue (SAR) and Pennington County SAR.
In an effort to locate Schweigert, the Fall River County Sheriff's Office is urging residents with properties between Highway 385 North of Hot Springs and Highway 79 to check their outbuildings and structures. If anyone believes someone might have sought shelter on their property, they are asked to immediately contact the sheriff's office at 605-745-5155.
Jeannie Schweigert is described as 5'7" tall, weighing 115lbs, with blue eyes and blonde hair.
Authorities also addressed some common questions regarding the case:
- Jeannie's vehicle was found North of Hot Springs, but her direction of travel remains unknown at this point.
- There is currently no evidence of foul play or abduction associated with her disappearance.
- Emergency personnel from multiple agencies, including Custer County SAR, are actively conducting search operations at her last known location.
Authorities continue to appeal to the public for any information that could help locate Jeannie Schweigert. If you have seen her or have any tips on her current whereabouts, please contact Fall River County Sheriff's Office at 605-745-5155.
-
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. - Fall River Sherriff's Office announced on Tuesday, July 18 that they are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Jeannie Schweigert walked away from her vehicle on Wednesday, July 17 in Hot Springs, S.D. She does not have her cell phone on her and she is not familiar with the area.
Call Fall River Sherriff's office with any information at (605) 745-5155.