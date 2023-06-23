RAPID CITY, S.D. - Experience the natural wonders and scenic beauty of the Black Hills region without the entrance fees. Mark your calendars for a series of fee-free days at state and national parks in the Black Hills. These special days allow visitors to immerse themselves in captivating landscapes, diverse wildlife, and recreational opportunities while saving on admission costs. Whether you're an avid nature enthusiast, a history aficionado, or simply in search of an adventurous getaway, these fee-free days offer an excellent chance to explore the wonders of the Black Hills region.
During these designated fee-free days, iconic destinations such as Custer State Park, Badlands National Park, Jewel Cave National Monument, and Wind Cave National Park can be experienced without the usual entrance fee. Marvel at the majestic granite spires along Needles Highway, witness the awe-inspiring wildlife on Wildlife Loop Road, explore the dramatic rock formations of Badlands, or venture into the underground marvels of Jewel and Wind Cave. Whether you're planning a day trip or an extended vacation, these fee-free days provide an ideal opportunity to create lasting memories while enjoying the natural treasures of the Black Hills.
*Note: Some of these have passed but should be offered the next year as well.