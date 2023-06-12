UPDATE (3:15 p.m.)– NewsCenter1 spoke to Laura Armstrong on Monday about her decision to call for the recount, which she says she approved since the vote difference was around 1.7 percent, falling within the two-percent margin. Armstrong also says that a recount is scheduled for Thursday.
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With mayoral candidate Laura Armstrong's decision to call for a recount of the ballots cast on election night, the process will soon get underway starting with a special city council meeting to canvass the votes. City of Rapid City Finance Officer Daniel Ainslie explains what is next.
What was the margin of votes that constituted the recount?
According to Ainslie, candidates can call for a recount if the difference of votes is within a two-percent margin. For Armstrong and Jason Salamun on Tuesday, there was a difference of 269 votes, which translated to a 1.7 percent difference. According to the city of Rapid City and state law, the canvassing must begin within seven days of the election. A special city council session will be held on June 13 to begin the process.
Where are officials at in the recount process?
According to Ainslie, he and city officials are still waiting on a final response from one of the mayoral candidates. "The top two candidates have submitted their request for their member of the recount board and I have also nominated an individual. I have heard back from one of the candidates that they have approved but I have not heard back from the second," Ainslie said. Once the second candidate submits their candidate approval to Ainslie, he says that they will then release more information on when the recount will take place. Once completed, he estimates the cost to the city for recounting the votes will be around $2400.
What happens in the event that the results change?
Ainslie says that if the results are still the same as the unofficial results revealed on election night, then there will be nothing more needed since the votes have already been canvassed, or counted. Should the results change, more will need to happen in the coming days. "At that point, there would have to be another canvassing of the votes. And so an additional city council meeting that would be scheduled. And then actions would be taken after that."