KEYSTONE, S.D. - Honoring a friend to many, Keystone residents put on a benefit for the family of fallen deputy Kaitlin “Kaitie” Leising at the Battle Creek Fire District Keystone Station Saturday.
“Deputy Leising touched everyone’s heart that she came in contact with,” Doug Kimball, senior deputy of Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said.
Leising had been conducting a traffic stop after a report of a drunk driver May 6 in St. Croix County, Wisconsin, when the driver shot her. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died later that night.
It was held at the station because both Leising and her wife both volunteered with the fire department.
Communities Coming Together
"I've been getting donations everywhere I go," Jeanie Kirkpatrick, one of the organizers of the benefit, said. "It seems like people hand me donations either for the silent auction or monetary donations. So people have been very generous."
Residents of Keystone and Hill City were invited because Leising had been a deputy in both towns. Anyone who's lives had been touched be Leising was more the welcome to stop by and help celebrate her life.
"Her life was cut way too short and we just want to remember her the way she was and just have a good time at it," Kirkpatrick said.
The Importance of the Benefit
"She was 29 years old and her life was just cut too short," Kirkpatrick said. "She always had a smile on her face. It's important because so many people in law enforcement are losing their lives for no reason at all. And it's just to show our solidarity to our law enforcement, to show them that we care. We respect them."
A huge reason for the event was to raise money which will all go to Leising’s family, inculding her wife, 4-month-old son and two dogs.
"We had the somberness of the funeral last Friday, and now it's more of a celebration of Kaitie's life," Kimball said. "It was important for the town which she lived in as well as Hill City, where she had worked while she was with us, to come together and celebrate her life."
Leising's Impact on the Community
"She was always there for a good smile," Kirkpatrick said. "So if you were down, she was there for a good smile, a laugh. It was just so fun to know those two, her and her wife, just to have a good time. We all worked together. We felt like family. They actually felt like my kids."
Kimball also worked with Leising in Hill City.
"She was the type of coworker that no matter what kind of day you were having, you'd just walk in and you couldn't have a bad day," he shared. "She was fun, outgoing, a hard worker. Everyone loved her from the kids to the communities, even in the community where she had moved to, St. Croix County, Wisconsin."
Kimball even talked about seeing her impact with what he was able to experience during her funeral.
"The community showed support during the funeral," he said. "The procession was over 15 miles in length just of law enforcement and the citizens of the county, for a 24-mile procession, lined the roads with signs, flags, shirts, everything to show their support for Deputy Leising. It was very incredible. Just the outpouring of emotion and support. It was unmatched by anything I've seen before. Kaitie touched all of our hearts and she'll be missed."
Resolution Honoring Deputy Leising
Kirkpatrick shared that on Wednesday she brought a resolution to the City Council of the Town of Keystone who approved it, proclaiming Saturday, May 20, 2023 as Deputy Kaitlin “Kaitie” Leising Day.
Here’s what the meeting’s minutes read:
“Motion by Trustee Fullilove to approve the Resolution honoring Deputy Kaitlin Leising. Second by Trustee Babcock. Vote – all aye. A resolution presented to The City Council Of the Town of Keystone, SD By Jeanie Kirkpatrick Whereas the mission of this resolution is to proclaim that May 20, 2023, Deputy Kaitlin "Kaitie" Leising Day and, Whereas be it resolved that we embrace and morn with the family because all of us have a common bond..."